A tight squeeze by dide
Photo 2228

A tight squeeze

One of the logging trucks taking logs to the port. It's a bit of a tight squeeze to fit through the tunnel on the back road.
4th February 2020 4th Feb 20

Dianne

@dide
Just beginning my fourth year. I still love 365 - it's great taking images and looking at other people's shots too. Late December 2015, and...
