The explorer by dide
Photo 2262

The explorer

How important it is for kids to explore, run and discover new things. I love the sense of freedom this image portrays. This little one liked being in the lead as we wandered around the foreshore and paddocks at Ambury Farm Park.
9th March 2020 9th Mar 20

Dianne

@dide
Just beginning my fourth year. I still love 365 - it's great taking images and looking at other people's shots too. Late December 2015, and...
619% complete

Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful - all alone in search of adventure !!
March 9th, 2020  
Dione Giorgio
Fav. Wonderful capture and composition. Fav.
March 9th, 2020  
