Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2261
Turkey Lurkey
Aren't turkeys so ugly?
This one was at Ambury Farm Park yesterday and was peering through the fence. Later in the year, our Camera Club set subject is 'body parts', so this might fit the bill.
8th March 2020
8th Mar 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
@dide
Just beginning my fourth year. I still love 365 - it's great taking images and looking at other people's shots too. Late December 2015, and...
2261
photos
202
followers
119
following
619% complete
View this month »
2254
2255
2256
2257
2258
2259
2260
2261
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
7th March 2020 10:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
ugly
,
turkey
,
ambury-park
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close