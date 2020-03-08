Previous
Turkey Lurkey by dide
Photo 2261

Turkey Lurkey

Aren't turkeys so ugly?
This one was at Ambury Farm Park yesterday and was peering through the fence. Later in the year, our Camera Club set subject is 'body parts', so this might fit the bill.
8th March 2020 8th Mar 20

Dianne

@dide
