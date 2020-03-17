Previous
Next
Julz's garden by dide
Photo 2270

Julz's garden

I had a lovely day visiting @julzmaioro 's garden yesterday. She has worked hard to keep it looking so lovely during a very dry summer. All her garden buddies were most impressed with it!
17th March 2020 17th Mar 20

Dianne

@dide
Just beginning my fourth year. I still love 365 - it's great taking images and looking at other people's shots too. Late December 2015, and...
621% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise