Previous
Next
Water by dide
Photo 2306

Water

Taking an image of water would usually see me hop in the car and head off to a lovely patch of bush with a waterfall. But, of course that cannot happen in lockdown, so instead I headed down to the pond just below the house.
22nd April 2020 22nd Apr 20

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
631% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Hazel ace
Lovely reflections and contrast.
April 22nd, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
So quiet and so well focused! fav
April 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise