Photo 2306
Water
Taking an image of water would usually see me hop in the car and head off to a lovely patch of bush with a waterfall. But, of course that cannot happen in lockdown, so instead I headed down to the pond just below the house.
22nd April 2020
22nd Apr 20
2
1
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2306
photos
202
followers
121
following
2299
2300
2301
2302
2303
2304
2305
2306
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
22nd April 2020 4:22pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
ducks
,
water
,
pond
Hazel
ace
Lovely reflections and contrast.
April 22nd, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
So quiet and so well focused! fav
April 22nd, 2020
