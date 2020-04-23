Previous
Texture choices by dide
Texture choices

Today's topic 'textures' had me really thinking. I couldn't decide whether to use the colour or b&w version of this gerbra seedhead.
In some ways, I think the b&w shows the textures off better.
Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
now that is a brilliant way to present this!
I feel there is more texture detail in the colour version, yet I really enjoy the bw one as well
April 23rd, 2020  
Loopy-Lou ace
Both are wonderful
April 23rd, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
This is beautiful - both versions.
April 23rd, 2020  
Babs ace
Beautiful. I am a big fan of black and white but flowers always look best in colour I think. The black and white does show off the textures better though as you say. Interesting to see the comparison
April 23rd, 2020  
