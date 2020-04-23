Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2307
Texture choices
Today's topic 'textures' had me really thinking. I couldn't decide whether to use the colour or b&w version of this gerbra seedhead.
In some ways, I think the b&w shows the textures off better.
23rd April 2020
23rd Apr 20
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2307
photos
202
followers
121
following
632% complete
View this month »
2300
2301
2302
2303
2304
2305
2306
2307
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
23rd April 2020 2:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
texture
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
now that is a brilliant way to present this!
I feel there is more texture detail in the colour version, yet I really enjoy the bw one as well
April 23rd, 2020
Loopy-Lou
ace
Both are wonderful
April 23rd, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
This is beautiful - both versions.
April 23rd, 2020
Babs
ace
Beautiful. I am a big fan of black and white but flowers always look best in colour I think. The black and white does show off the textures better though as you say. Interesting to see the comparison
April 23rd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
I feel there is more texture detail in the colour version, yet I really enjoy the bw one as well