Broken by dide
Photo 2310

Broken

Yay - two more days of this challenge and then I'm free to select my own subjects. I must say though, that it has been good to have a challenge during lockdown and has made me get organised and not rely on the archives!
26th April 2020 26th Apr 20

Dianne

@dide
Harbie ace
Great shot especially with that black background.
April 26th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
challenges are meant to stretch us, this image looks amazing really
April 26th, 2020  
Marnie ace
That is one yummy egg.
April 26th, 2020  
