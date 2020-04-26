Sign up
Photo 2310
Broken
Yay - two more days of this challenge and then I'm free to select my own subjects. I must say though, that it has been good to have a challenge during lockdown and has made me get organised and not rely on the archives!
26th April 2020
26th Apr 20
3
1
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2310
photos
202
followers
121
following
2303
2304
2305
2306
2307
2308
2309
2310
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
26th April 2020 5:12pm
Tags
broken
,
egg
Harbie
ace
Great shot especially with that black background.
April 26th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
challenges are meant to stretch us, this image looks amazing really
April 26th, 2020
Marnie
ace
That is one yummy egg.
April 26th, 2020
