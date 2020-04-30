Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2314
Sunset
Sunset through one of the lovely garden sculptures that my sisters gave me a few years ago.They are lovely! (The sisters and the sculptures...)
30th April 2020
30th Apr 20
6
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2314
photos
203
followers
121
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
21st April 2020 6:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
sculpture
Ethel
ace
It absolutely sings on black. the light is lovely . I had to smile at your comments in brackets.
April 30th, 2020
Glenda
Nice
April 30th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
At first I thought it was an Air NZ icon! Nicely organised for this silhouette style sunset shot!
April 30th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely, a unique view
April 30th, 2020
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot and lovely sunset colours.
April 30th, 2020
Dianne
@ethelperry
Of course I had to say that! My sister, Carrie is an avid follower of my project...
April 30th, 2020
