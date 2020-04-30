Previous
Sunset by dide
Sunset

Sunset through one of the lovely garden sculptures that my sisters gave me a few years ago.They are lovely! (The sisters and the sculptures...)
30th April 2020 30th Apr 20

Dianne

@dide
Ethel ace
It absolutely sings on black. the light is lovely . I had to smile at your comments in brackets.
April 30th, 2020  
Glenda
Nice
April 30th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
At first I thought it was an Air NZ icon! Nicely organised for this silhouette style sunset shot!
April 30th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely, a unique view
April 30th, 2020  
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot and lovely sunset colours.
April 30th, 2020  
Dianne
@ethelperry Of course I had to say that! My sister, Carrie is an avid follower of my project...
April 30th, 2020  
