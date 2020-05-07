Sign up
Photo 2321
Nice light
A couple of nights ago we had a big heavy shower of rain go through and then the late sun came out. I love it when this happens and everything seems extra fresh and vivid.
7th May 2020
7th May 20
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
light
,
storm
,
rainbow
,
farm
,
vivid
