Nice light by dide
Photo 2321

Nice light

A couple of nights ago we had a big heavy shower of rain go through and then the late sun came out. I love it when this happens and everything seems extra fresh and vivid.
7th May 2020

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
635% complete



Photo Details

