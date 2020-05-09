Sign up
Photo 2323
My view
I decided to have a night away in the van...in the orchard as we are still supposed to stay home if possible. This was the lovely sky this morning.
9th May 2020
9th May 20
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
sky
,
van
,
overnight
,
orchard
Marnie
ace
A change is as good as a holiday, or so they say.
May 10th, 2020
