Longhorns

Josh has some new cattle - longhorns. They arrived last night after a long trip in a truck and were pleased to be put into the paddock. This morning they were happily settled into their new surroundings. Two are in calf, the other a steer and one younger calf. Should be some new babies by Christmas. My niece and daughter and I named them. RM - as in RM Williams, Char as in Charcoal, Aroha (Maori for love - the heart on its head) and Eelo - my niece made up that cool name.