Previous
Next
Sunset by dide
Photo 2339

Sunset

These are the seed pods from a flax flower (harakeke). The tui love to eat nectar from the flowers. It looked lovely as a silhouette against the evening sky.
25th May 2020 25th May 20

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
640% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

julia ace
Lovely against theat beautiful sky..
May 25th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful.
May 25th, 2020  
Ethel ace
It certainly looks stately and beautiful in that light
May 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise