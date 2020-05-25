Sign up
Photo 2339
Sunset
These are the seed pods from a flax flower (harakeke). The tui love to eat nectar from the flowers. It looked lovely as a silhouette against the evening sky.
25th May 2020
25th May 20
3
2
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site.
2339
photos
203
followers
123
following
2332
2333
2334
2335
2336
2337
2338
2339
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
23rd May 2020 5:06pm
Tags
flax
,
seed-pods
,
harakeke
,
awhitu
,
awhitu-regional-park
julia
ace
Lovely against theat beautiful sky..
May 25th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful.
May 25th, 2020
Ethel
ace
It certainly looks stately and beautiful in that light
May 25th, 2020
