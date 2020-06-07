Sign up
Photo 2352
Just me and my dog...
Well she's not really our dog, but we did enjoy taking Toto up to the top of Mt Eden. She is very well behaved! The sunset colours I was wanting didn't happen, but it was nice to be out, looking down on the big smoke.
7th June 2020
7th Jun 20
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
dog
,
walk
,
auckland
,
toto
,
mt-eden
Junko Y
ace
I can see that she's very well behaved, but I can also see that she has no interest in photography!
June 7th, 2020
Dianne
@jyokota
nope - she’s a city dog so this view is familiar to her but not us! There was also a dog coming up the hill that was way more interesting than looking at me!
June 7th, 2020
