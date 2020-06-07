Previous
Just me and my dog... by dide
Photo 2352

Just me and my dog...

Well she's not really our dog, but we did enjoy taking Toto up to the top of Mt Eden. She is very well behaved! The sunset colours I was wanting didn't happen, but it was nice to be out, looking down on the big smoke.
7th June 2020 7th Jun 20

Dianne

@dide
Photo Details

Junko Y ace
I can see that she's very well behaved, but I can also see that she has no interest in photography!
June 7th, 2020  
Dianne
@jyokota nope - she’s a city dog so this view is familiar to her but not us! There was also a dog coming up the hill that was way more interesting than looking at me!
June 7th, 2020  
