Toto by dide
Photo 2351

Toto

We are in the big smoke and walked up Mt Eden, hoping for a nice sunset. It was a bit of a fizzer, so you get a photo of Brooke and Callum's lovely dog instead!
6th June 2020 6th Jun 20

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, what a beauty!
June 6th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
photographically awesome!
June 6th, 2020  
julia ace
She looks like a cuddly toy
June 6th, 2020  
