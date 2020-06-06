Sign up
Photo 2351
Toto
We are in the big smoke and walked up Mt Eden, hoping for a nice sunset. It was a bit of a fizzer, so you get a photo of Brooke and Callum's lovely dog instead!
6th June 2020
6th Jun 20
3
1
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2351
photos
204
followers
123
following
644% complete
View this month »
2344
2345
2346
2347
2348
2349
2350
2351
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
6th June 2020 5:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
toto
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, what a beauty!
June 6th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
photographically awesome!
June 6th, 2020
julia
ace
She looks like a cuddly toy
June 6th, 2020
