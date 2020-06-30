Sign up
Photo 2375
A day on the farm
We had a busy morning sorting cattle, ear tagging and TB testing. This little tacker was lucky enough to get a ride back across the farm to its mother (who could be heard bellowing from miles away!)
30th June 2020
30th Jun 20
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2375
photos
202
followers
123
following
2368
2369
2370
2371
2372
2373
2374
2375
Views
3
1
365
30th June 2020 5:19pm
Tags
cattle
,
dogs
,
farm
,
calf
Ethel
ace
I love seeing photos of action on the farm. Every shot is a ripper and they all make a beaut collage.
June 30th, 2020
