A day on the farm by dide
A day on the farm

We had a busy morning sorting cattle, ear tagging and TB testing. This little tacker was lucky enough to get a ride back across the farm to its mother (who could be heard bellowing from miles away!)
30th June 2020 30th Jun 20

Dianne

@dide
Ethel ace
I love seeing photos of action on the farm. Every shot is a ripper and they all make a beaut collage.
June 30th, 2020  
