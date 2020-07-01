Sign up
Photo 2376
Another day on the farm
We were selling one of the cows today, so this involved a quick chat with the truckdriver after she was loaded.
The day started off cold and clear, but became cloudier later.
1st July 2020
1st Jul 20
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2376
photos
201
followers
123
following
2369
2370
2371
2372
2373
2374
2375
2376
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
1st July 2020 9:41am
Tags
truck
,
farm
,
farmers
julia
ace
I think I know that truck driver.. he is a very gòod stockman..
July 1st, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely sun
July 1st, 2020
Peter
ace
Lovely rural image Dianne:)
July 1st, 2020
