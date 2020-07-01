Previous
Another day on the farm by dide
Another day on the farm

We were selling one of the cows today, so this involved a quick chat with the truckdriver after she was loaded.
The day started off cold and clear, but became cloudier later.
Dianne

julia ace
I think I know that truck driver.. he is a very gòod stockman..
July 1st, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely sun
July 1st, 2020  
Peter ace
Lovely rural image Dianne:)
July 1st, 2020  
