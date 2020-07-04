Previous
Moonset by dide
Photo 2379

Moonset

Chook was getting up to go fishing as the moon was setting in the west. This is the view out the back window of the van, although I had to brave the cold wind and get my tripod out.
4th July 2020 4th Jul 20

Dianne

@dide
Photo Details

