Previous
Next
Winter cleaning by dide
Photo 2383

Winter cleaning

Josh waterblasting the tractor today. A freezing cold wind, with heavy showers interspersed with patches of sunshine.
8th July 2020 8th Jul 20

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
652% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ethel ace
A good shot to record this activity. Not the sort of day for that kind of activity including taking the photo.
July 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise