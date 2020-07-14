Sign up
Photo 2389
Cheerful
This is part of a lovely bouquet of flowers that I was given last night. I stepped down after 5 years as president of the local camera club. We have a new keen president, who will be ably assisted by the vice-president
@julzmaioro
14th July 2020
14th Jul 20
Dianne

2389
photos
201
followers
124
following
2382
2383
2384
2385
2386
2387
2388
2389
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
14th July 2020 4:06pm
Tags
flowers
,
bouquet
SandraD
ace
A lovely tribute to your role of 5 years. I love the lighting.
July 14th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
such a pretty gift - well done 5 years!
July 14th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
It's nice to see both shade and light on one posy! I'm sure you will relax after that stint!
July 14th, 2020
Ethel
ace
Nice capture of these flowers. Most impressed you took on being President for 5 years.
July 14th, 2020
