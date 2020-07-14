Previous
Next
Cheerful by dide
Photo 2389

Cheerful

This is part of a lovely bouquet of flowers that I was given last night. I stepped down after 5 years as president of the local camera club. We have a new keen president, who will be ably assisted by the vice-president @julzmaioro
14th July 2020 14th Jul 20

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
654% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

SandraD ace
A lovely tribute to your role of 5 years. I love the lighting.
July 14th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
such a pretty gift - well done 5 years!
July 14th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
It's nice to see both shade and light on one posy! I'm sure you will relax after that stint!
July 14th, 2020  
Ethel ace
Nice capture of these flowers. Most impressed you took on being President for 5 years.
July 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise