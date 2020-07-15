Previous
Rain and more rain by dide
Photo 2390

Rain and more rain

We have had a very wet day here today. My sister and I decided to go to the beach for a walk - she was in the right clothes to stand out on a dreary day. It was actually ok, as although it was raining, there wasn't much wind.
15th July 2020

Dianne

@dide
