Photo 2390
Rain and more rain
We have had a very wet day here today. My sister and I decided to go to the beach for a walk - she was in the right clothes to stand out on a dreary day. It was actually ok, as although it was raining, there wasn't much wind.
15th July 2020
15th Jul 20
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
365
ILCE-6000
15th July 2020 3:41pm
sand
water
coast
beach
rain
