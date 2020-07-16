Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2391
Midwinter swim
Yesterday when Carrie and I had our walk on the coastline in the rain, we saw this young seal frolicking in the waves. They always look like they are having such fun.
16th July 2020
16th Jul 20
4
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
coast
,
beach
,
waves
,
seal
Margo
ace
Nice find!1
July 16th, 2020
SandraD
ace
Nice to have him step into your shot. Lovely colours.
July 16th, 2020
Wylie
ace
it does look like its having fun, but I might leave the midwinter frolics to the seals!
July 16th, 2020
Peter
ace
Well spotted Dianne, lovely horizontal layer in the sea:)
July 16th, 2020
