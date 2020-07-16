Previous
Midwinter swim by dide
Midwinter swim

Yesterday when Carrie and I had our walk on the coastline in the rain, we saw this young seal frolicking in the waves. They always look like they are having such fun.
Dianne

Margo ace
Nice find!1
July 16th, 2020  
SandraD ace
Nice to have him step into your shot. Lovely colours.
July 16th, 2020  
Wylie ace
it does look like its having fun, but I might leave the midwinter frolics to the seals!
July 16th, 2020  
Peter ace
Well spotted Dianne, lovely horizontal layer in the sea:)
July 16th, 2020  
