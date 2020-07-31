Sign up
Photo 2406
Rain on the way
Another pic from our drive around the district the other day. This is looking towards the Waikato River mouth, where it spills into the Tasman Sea. There is a shower of rain heading our way!
31st July 2020
31st Jul 20
4
2
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2406
photos
201
followers
126
following
2399
2400
2401
2402
2403
2404
2405
2406
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
25th July 2020 5:08pm
view
,
rain
,
rural
,
afternoon
,
waikato-river
Peter
ace
Lovely landscape beautifully captured and presented Dianne, Fav:)
July 31st, 2020
Caterina
ace
Nice colors and composition
July 31st, 2020
julia
ace
Its the reverse view of the shot I just put up.. move a little the right and we would be in shot..
July 31st, 2020
Wylie
ace
At least you can see it coming and hopefully got under cover in time. lovely view.
July 31st, 2020
