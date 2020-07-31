Previous
Next
Rain on the way by dide
Photo 2406

Rain on the way

Another pic from our drive around the district the other day. This is looking towards the Waikato River mouth, where it spills into the Tasman Sea. There is a shower of rain heading our way!
31st July 2020 31st Jul 20

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
659% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter ace
Lovely landscape beautifully captured and presented Dianne, Fav:)
July 31st, 2020  
Caterina ace
Nice colors and composition
July 31st, 2020  
julia ace
Its the reverse view of the shot I just put up.. move a little the right and we would be in shot..
July 31st, 2020  
Wylie ace
At least you can see it coming and hopefully got under cover in time. lovely view.
July 31st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise