A balancing act by dide
Photo 2405

A balancing act

The local beach is used every morning to train horses. The hard sand gives them a good work out. I loved the way this shot caught the horse appearing to balance on one leg.
30th July 2020 30th Jul 20

Dianne

@dide
Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
Wonderful action capture. Beautiful pose by both rider and horse. Fav.
July 30th, 2020  
