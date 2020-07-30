Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2405
A balancing act
The local beach is used every morning to train horses. The hard sand gives them a good work out. I loved the way this shot caught the horse appearing to balance on one leg.
30th July 2020
30th Jul 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2405
photos
201
followers
125
following
658% complete
View this month »
2398
2399
2400
2401
2402
2403
2404
2405
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
28th July 2020 8:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
coast
,
beach
,
horse
,
training
,
gallop
Dione Giorgio
Wonderful action capture. Beautiful pose by both rider and horse. Fav.
July 30th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close