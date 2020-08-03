Previous
Not such a good welcome! by dide
Watching the gannets interacting is such fun. I spent ages and ages trying to get a reasonable shot or two...It appears here that two's company and three's a crowd!
Dianne

@dide
Joan Robillard ace
Not social distancing. LOL
August 3rd, 2020  
Babs ace
Not the friendliest of birds are they.
August 3rd, 2020  
