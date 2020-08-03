Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2409
Not such a good welcome!
Watching the gannets interacting is such fun. I spent ages and ages trying to get a reasonable shot or two...It appears here that two's company and three's a crowd!
3rd August 2020
3rd Aug 20
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
gannets
muriwai
Joan Robillard
ace
Not social distancing. LOL
August 3rd, 2020
Babs
ace
Not the friendliest of birds are they.
August 3rd, 2020
