Photo 2412
'Love is in the air'
More from the gannet colony the other day. The birds love to preen each other. They really seem to communicate and pay close attention to each other. Won't be long before they will begin nesting in earnest.
6th August 2020
6th Aug 20
1
1
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2412
photos
200
followers
126
following
2405
2406
2407
2408
2409
2410
2411
2412
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
1st August 2020 5:36pm
Tags
birds
,
gannets
,
muriwai
Pam Knowler
ace
So beautiful to watch them doing this! Thanks for sharing!
August 6th, 2020
