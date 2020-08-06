Previous
Next
'Love is in the air' by dide
Photo 2412

'Love is in the air'

More from the gannet colony the other day. The birds love to preen each other. They really seem to communicate and pay close attention to each other. Won't be long before they will begin nesting in earnest.
6th August 2020 6th Aug 20

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
660% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pam Knowler ace
So beautiful to watch them doing this! Thanks for sharing!
August 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise