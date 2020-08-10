Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2416
Stairway to Heaven?
Coming home yesterday, I couldn't help notice the juxtaposition of the church and the crane. I wondered if it was a shortcut to Heaven?
10th August 2020
10th Aug 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2416
photos
200
followers
126
following
661% complete
View this month »
2409
2410
2411
2412
2413
2414
2415
2416
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
9th August 2020 3:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
city
,
crane
bep
Well spotted!
August 10th, 2020
Glenda
Love it.
August 10th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close