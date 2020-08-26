Previous
Just me and my dad by dide
Photo 2432

Just me and my dad

Out on the farm the other day and I spotted Chook and Josh across the top of the hill on the motorbike. I love images against the sky. Josh dwarfs his dad. In fact all three boys tower over Chook, their sister, Brooke, and I!
26th August 2020 26th Aug 20

Dianne

@dide
Issi Bannerman ace
What a great shot! Beautifully captured and composed.
August 26th, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
Great composition
August 26th, 2020  
Carole G ace
Love this, great in b&W.
August 26th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Fantastic, such great composition!
August 26th, 2020  
