Photo 2432
Just me and my dad
Out on the farm the other day and I spotted Chook and Josh across the top of the hill on the motorbike. I love images against the sky. Josh dwarfs his dad. In fact all three boys tower over Chook, their sister, Brooke, and I!
26th August 2020
26th Aug 20
4
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
24th August 2020 3:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rural
,
farm
,
motorbike
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a great shot! Beautifully captured and composed.
August 26th, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
Great composition
August 26th, 2020
Carole G
ace
Love this, great in b&W.
August 26th, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Fantastic, such great composition!
August 26th, 2020
