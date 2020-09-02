Previous
Low key by dide
Photo 2439

Low key

This was taken the other night down behind the shops in our small town. It used to be a messy, poorly lit area, but a few years ago it had a lovely revamp.
2nd September 2020 2nd Sep 20

Dianne

@dide
julia ace
Great low key shot.. love the shadow..
September 2nd, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful light
September 2nd, 2020  
