Previous
Next
Photo 2438
The nosy hen
Hens have such funny personalities. While two were going into the henhouse, the other one seemed to be questioning what they were doing.
It's good as I'm getting about nine or ten eggs a day at present.
1st September 2020
1st Sep 20
2
1
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2438
photos
196
followers
127
following
667% complete
2431
2432
2433
2434
2435
2436
2437
2438
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
23rd August 2020 2:05pm
Tags
eggs
,
rural
,
farm
,
hens
,
chooks
Issi Bannerman
ace
The one watching is perhaps the head of the henhouse! Lovely shot. How nice to have your own hens and eggs.
September 1st, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
Ha ha! Instant fav! Personality galore, captured perfectly! Love this.
September 1st, 2020
