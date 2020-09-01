Previous
The nosy hen by dide
The nosy hen

Hens have such funny personalities. While two were going into the henhouse, the other one seemed to be questioning what they were doing.
It's good as I'm getting about nine or ten eggs a day at present.
Dianne

Issi Bannerman ace
The one watching is perhaps the head of the henhouse! Lovely shot. How nice to have your own hens and eggs.
September 1st, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
Ha ha! Instant fav! Personality galore, captured perfectly! Love this.
September 1st, 2020  
