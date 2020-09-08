Sign up
Photo 2445
Lime
Josh spreading lime on the paddocks this afternoon. He was pleased as I arrived home just in time to open some gates for him!
8th September 2020
8th Sep 20
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2445
photos
196
followers
126
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
8th September 2020 5:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rural
,
lime
,
farm
,
tractor
