Photo 2448
Hebe
The flowers on hebes are very cute. The bees just love them.
11th September 2020
11th Sep 20
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
12th September 2020 4:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
hebe
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
soft and wonderful!
September 12th, 2020
Ethel
ace
Beautiful composition
September 12th, 2020
KazzaMazoo
ace
One of my favourite flowers. Beautifully delicate image.
September 12th, 2020
Babs
ace
So delicate
September 12th, 2020
