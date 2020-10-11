Previous
What a start to the day by dide
Photo 2478

What a start to the day

Last night we stayed in the Waitakere Ranges and this was the view this morning as the sun tried to peep through the clouds. The tree is a manuka - one of the first trees to colonise the land, giving other trees shelter to grow.
11th October 2020 11th Oct 20

Dianne

@dide
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Wow, gorgeous!
October 11th, 2020  
