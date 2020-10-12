Previous
Next
The new frond by dide
Photo 2479

The new frond

At this time of the year, the NZ ponga (or silver fern) produce lots of new growth. These unfurling fronds are called koru - like the shape on Air NZ planes. They are a delicate piece of nature work.
12th October 2020 12th Oct 20

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
679% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful and a fav
October 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise