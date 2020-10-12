Sign up
Photo 2479
The new frond
At this time of the year, the NZ ponga (or silver fern) produce lots of new growth. These unfurling fronds are called koru - like the shape on Air NZ planes. They are a delicate piece of nature work.
12th October 2020
12th Oct 20
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
fern
,
bush
,
frond
,
koru
,
ponga
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful and a fav
October 12th, 2020
