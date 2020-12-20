Sign up
Photo 2548
The little cutie
I took a few pics of this lovely little guy today - he's rather sweet and has such lovely eyes. It is very cool being a grandmother!
20th December 2020
20th Dec 20
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2541
2542
2543
2544
2545
2546
2547
2548
Tags
baby
,
cute
,
grandson
