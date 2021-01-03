Previous
The smiler by dide
Photo 2562

The smiler

Our little grandson at 10 weeks looks like a little old man sitting on the couch in his work socks! He's a happy wee guy and we get lots of smiles now.
3rd January 2021 3rd Jan 21

Dianne

@dide
Carole G ace
Grinners are winners, and so colour co-ordinated
January 3rd, 2021  
Peter ace
Such a sweet little fellow beautifully captured Dianne:)
January 3rd, 2021  
