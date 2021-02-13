Previous
Support Crew by dide
Support Crew

Jesse has been training for a year, ready to compete in the Coast to Coast multisport event.He couldn't have competed without these two - Chad and Jodi. The support crew need to be organised and efficient, having all the right clothing, food and equipment ready for cycle, run, kayak transitions.Every second counts and these two have been there with everything sorted. Not only were they great for Jesse, but Jodi is also a physiotherapist, so was able to help relieve some of the aches and pains at the end of the day.
