The Result

This is the result for Jesse in the Coast to Coast two day event. He came in third in his category and fourth overall! We were extremely proud of his effort. Day two saw him cycle 15km, run 1.5km (with his bike), paddle 70km on a raging river, then cycle a further 70km (into a headwind...). He completed the whole two days of events in the time of 12 hours and 41 minutes. He is determined, physically and mentally very strong!