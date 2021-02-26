Sign up
Photo 2616
This little guy
This little guy and his mum stayed last night. He is now four months old and so much more aware of what is going on around him than he was six weeks ago when we last saw him. He has the cutest grin and giggle! It's a lot of fun being a grandparent.
26th February 2021
26th Feb 21
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
baby
cute
grandson
Babs
ace
Isn't he cute. They change so rapidly don't they. He looks so alert
February 26th, 2021
Carole G
ace
Oh, he's gorgeous Dianne. What a beautiful portrait!
February 26th, 2021
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, he is a little beauty! Such a lovely photo of him too.
February 26th, 2021
