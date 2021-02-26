Previous
This little guy by dide
This little guy

This little guy and his mum stayed last night. He is now four months old and so much more aware of what is going on around him than he was six weeks ago when we last saw him. He has the cutest grin and giggle! It's a lot of fun being a grandparent.
26th February 2021 26th Feb 21

Dianne

@dide
Babs ace
Isn't he cute. They change so rapidly don't they. He looks so alert
February 26th, 2021  
Carole G ace
Oh, he's gorgeous Dianne. What a beautiful portrait!

February 26th, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, he is a little beauty! Such a lovely photo of him too.
February 26th, 2021  
