Photo 2617
Golden Wedding Anniversary
My sister and brother-in-law celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary yesterday with a small family pot-luck lunch. The cake was made by one of their granddaughters who is a marvellous cook.
27th February 2021
27th Feb 21
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
27th February 2021 2:35pm
cake
couple
anniversary
Babs
ace
Happy anniversary to both of them. The cake looks delicious. I hope they shared it.
February 28th, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
50 Years! Well done them! Glad it was the 27th - now if it was the 28th it would be restrictive!
February 28th, 2021
julia
ace
Lovely shot of B&J.. Their Granddaughters FB page make my mouth water when it pops up on my news feed..
February 28th, 2021
