Golden Wedding Anniversary by dide
Photo 2617

Golden Wedding Anniversary

My sister and brother-in-law celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary yesterday with a small family pot-luck lunch. The cake was made by one of their granddaughters who is a marvellous cook.
27th February 2021 27th Feb 21

Dianne

@dide
Babs ace
Happy anniversary to both of them. The cake looks delicious. I hope they shared it.
February 28th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
50 Years! Well done them! Glad it was the 27th - now if it was the 28th it would be restrictive!
February 28th, 2021  
julia ace
Lovely shot of B&J.. Their Granddaughters FB page make my mouth water when it pops up on my news feed..
February 28th, 2021  
