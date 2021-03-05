Evening blues

Another entry for the Camera Club competition. This was taken on our recent South Island trip. At present we cannot leave the Auckland area, so it's nice to have a few images up my sleeve. Today we had to stay away from our beaches as there have been tsunami warnings from some big earthquakes on the east coast and the Kermadec Islands about 1000 km northeast of the North Island. Many hundreds of people evacuated to higher land and there were some big sea swells, but luckily there was no major tsunami happened.