The Bank Corner

As I came home through the town the other day, I spotted the late afternoon sun hitting the top of the bank building. It's such a stately old building. This bank is on the corner of our town's main street, where there is a sloping piece of road and a give way sign. It was here that the kids used to have to do a hill start while learning to drive in a manual car. They dreaded the 'bank corner' in case they stalled and someone might've seen them!