A great find by dide
A great find

Through the eyes of a five year old... When you find a piece of wood that looks like a bird, then some washed up seaweed you have a bird in a nest! It does look very realistic!
4th June 2021 4th Jun 21

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
