The Martha MIne by dide
The Martha MIne

The small town of Waihi has a huge opencast gold mine almost in the centre of town. I don't think any gold is being extracted at present, as there has been a huge slip. This lovely old historic building is right in the centre of town.
15th June 2021 15th Jun 21

Dianne

@dide
Carole G ace
That looks familiar. Not too many old buildings in the area to photograph
June 15th, 2021  
