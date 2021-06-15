Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2725
The Martha MIne
The small town of Waihi has a huge opencast gold mine almost in the centre of town. I don't think any gold is being extracted at present, as there has been a huge slip. This lovely old historic building is right in the centre of town.
15th June 2021
15th Jun 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2725
photos
186
followers
130
following
746% complete
View this month »
2718
2719
2720
2721
2722
2723
2724
2725
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
13th June 2021 9:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
building
,
historic
,
waihi
,
gold-mining
Carole G
ace
That looks familiar. Not too many old buildings in the area to photograph
June 15th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close