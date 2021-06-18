Sign up
Photo 2728
In the fog
On our way back through the Karangahake Gorge the other morning, we were delighted with some lovely light coming through the fog. This is taken from the footbridge by the Waikino Hotel. I love the olde worlde feel to this image.
18th June 2021
18th Jun 21
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2721
2722
2723
2724
2725
2726
2727
2728
river
,
fog
,
karangahake
,
waikino
,
karangahake-gorge
Margo
ace
this is a very beautiful capture
June 18th, 2021
Yao RL
Wow, I would love to give 10 favs.
June 18th, 2021
Ethel
ace
I love the way you saw this and your interpretation
June 18th, 2021
julia
ace
Beaut shot. Very atmospheric..
June 18th, 2021
