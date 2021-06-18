Previous
In the fog by dide
Photo 2728

In the fog

On our way back through the Karangahake Gorge the other morning, we were delighted with some lovely light coming through the fog. This is taken from the footbridge by the Waikino Hotel. I love the olde worlde feel to this image.
18th June 2021 18th Jun 21

Dianne

@dide
Photo Details

Margo ace
this is a very beautiful capture
June 18th, 2021  
Yao RL
Wow, I would love to give 10 favs.
June 18th, 2021  
Ethel ace
I love the way you saw this and your interpretation
June 18th, 2021  
julia ace
Beaut shot. Very atmospheric..
June 18th, 2021  
