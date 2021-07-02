Sign up
Photo 2742
Winter trees
Graceful naked trees.
Stand tall, buffeted by winds.
Elegant in grey.
2nd July 2021
2nd Jul 21
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2742
photos
185
followers
129
following
6
365
Canon EOS 6D
13th June 2021 10:14am
View Info
View All
Public
View
skeleton
,
winter
,
trees
