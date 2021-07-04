Sign up
Photo 2744
The forest
After a very cold start to the day, it turned out sunny and (nearly) warm. This afternoon, I had a lovely walk through the forest with
@julzmaioro
. The afternoon sun put some lovely light onto the ferns.
4th July 2021
4th Jul 21
0
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2744
photos
185
followers
129
following
2737
2738
2739
2740
2741
2742
2743
2744
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
4th July 2021 3:11pm
Tags
light
,
forest
,
ferns
