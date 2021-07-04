Previous
Next
The forest by dide
Photo 2744

The forest

After a very cold start to the day, it turned out sunny and (nearly) warm. This afternoon, I had a lovely walk through the forest with @julzmaioro. The afternoon sun put some lovely light onto the ferns.
4th July 2021 4th Jul 21

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
751% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise