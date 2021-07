Team talk

Chad had hockey in Tauranga (Mt Maunganui) today. I love that the turf is right by the huge salt piles. Interestingly, somewhere in all that salt is a hockey ball that was deflected from a stick during the game... will be a bit hard to shake that out of the salt shaker! It was a great game - very close 1-1 at half time and our guys won 2-1.