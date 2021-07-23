Sign up
Photo 2763
Tui
This is such a nice photo of Tui, that I think it deserves to be shown on its own, rather than in a montage.
23rd July 2021
23rd Jul 21
3
3
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
22nd July 2021 5:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
rural
,
farm
,
labrador
Maggiemae
ace
Definitely one to be proud of - particularly because he is looking off camera!
July 23rd, 2021
Jemima19
Beautiful 🤩
July 23rd, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful dog - a gorgeous portrait and light !fav
July 23rd, 2021
