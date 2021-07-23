Previous
Tui by dide
Tui

This is such a nice photo of Tui, that I think it deserves to be shown on its own, rather than in a montage.
23rd July 2021 23rd Jul 21

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Maggiemae ace
Definitely one to be proud of - particularly because he is looking off camera!
July 23rd, 2021  
Jemima19
Beautiful 🤩
July 23rd, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful dog - a gorgeous portrait and light !fav
July 23rd, 2021  
