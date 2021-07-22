Previous
On the farm by dide
Photo 2762

On the farm

I went across the paddock late this afternoon while Josh was giving the cattle some haylage. Tui was a most obliging model sitting on top of the bale in the late sun. Two seconds later the sun disappeared behind a cloud and the light was terrible!
22nd July 2021 22nd Jul 21

Dianne

@dide
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful collage
July 22nd, 2021  
bkb in the city
Great collage
July 22nd, 2021  
