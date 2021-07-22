Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2762
On the farm
I went across the paddock late this afternoon while Josh was giving the cattle some haylage. Tui was a most obliging model sitting on top of the bale in the late sun. Two seconds later the sun disappeared behind a cloud and the light was terrible!
22nd July 2021
22nd Jul 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2762
photos
183
followers
131
following
756% complete
View this month »
2755
2756
2757
2758
2759
2760
2761
2762
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
22nd July 2021 7:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cattle
,
dog
,
rural
,
hay
,
farm
,
tractor
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful collage
July 22nd, 2021
bkb in the city
Great collage
July 22nd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close