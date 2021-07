Kauri Point Wharf

I was up before daylight (which in winter is really no biggie!) hoping for a nice sunrise. It was a bit mediocre, so I had a play with some filters and slow shutter speed instead. The sea was pretty rough, so it flattened out nicely with the ND filter. It's a pretty place, where we are both happy - Chook heads off to the end of the wharf fishing, while I go walking with my camera.